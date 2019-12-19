HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education this week hired the county’s first “split” assistant principal, who will divide his time between two separate elementary schools.
Jonathan Campbell, a former Altizer Elementary School first-grade teacher, will become part-time assistant principal for both Central City Elementary School and Village of Barboursville Elementary School. Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved the hiring.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said hiring an assistant principal to work at two separate schools is a first for Cabell County. However, the hiring was necessary because both schools are in need of another administrator to help out. Neither school had an assistant principal previously.
Staff at Central City Elementary wanted another administrator to focus on instruction, develop staff plans and help with students’ individual education plans (IEPs), Saxe said.
Campbell’s position there was created using federal dollars because Central City Elementary is recognized as a federal Title I school, which allocates supplemental funds to schools with large concentrations of low-income students.
Campbell was needed at Barboursville Elementary to help teachers spend more time in their classrooms, Saxe said. The school is at max capacity and teachers are finding themselves tied up with meetings and other administrative duties.
“We are blending some federal funds with our county funds in order to make this happen,” Saxe said. “We are going to see how it works.”
Saxe said the schedule is still being finalized, but Campbell will likely spend two days at Central City Elementary and two days at Barboursville Elementary. He would then alternate between schools on Fridays.
After voting, board members led a round of applause to welcome Campbell. Board member Carole Garrison cautioned him about not becoming too overworked.
“I would caution Mr. Campbell that two part-time jobs often wind up as two full-time jobs, so watch out,” she said.