HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors will consider measures to purchase new scoreboards at several athletic facilities, as well as updating policies regarding alcohol consumption at university events.
The board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Shawkey Dining Room at Memorial Student Center on campus. Committee meetings start at 8 a.m., before the full board meeting.
During the meeting, Athletic Director Christian Spears and staff will also give a presentation updating the board on capital projects, including the status of construction at the site of the school’s baseball stadium.
The board will consider updating a policy on allowing alcoholic beverages on campus, as well as approving the installation of a new video and scoreboard at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The alcoholic beverage policy would allow for the “possession or sale of beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages on or in properly licensed premises” on a case-by-case basis. Alcohol sales are already allowed at football games and some catered events on campus, but are otherwise banned.
A rendering of the scoreboard showed a football stadium with a rectangular scoreboard spanning the width of the south side end zone, with the upper seating addition removed.
A scoreboard will also be added at softball's Dot Hicks Field in the right outfield boundary and the west side of soccer’s Hoops Family Field to bring the locations into compliance with Sun Belt Conference regulations.
The purchase of equipment and installation of new HVAC units for the Henderson Center and Gullickson Hall Gym are also on the agenda.
In real estate measures, the board will consider the purchase of the building that houses PROACT, an providing wraparound services for those seeking help for substance use disorder. The building at 800 20th St. in Huntington, is currently owned by WB Equities III LLC.
The agenda states that by purchasing the building, PROACT and other similar programs housed within the building will be able to continue operating at the site.
With the board’s approval Wednesday, Marshall could also add a Master of Science degree in Natural Resources and the Environment, as well as lowering requirements to enter the Master of Arts in Pharmaceutical Services program.
The board will also look at updating its weather-related and emergency closing and delays policy, as well as its rulemaking policy.
The weather policy would provide greater incentive and compensation for employees required to work on site during bad weather, eliminate the burden on administrators, and reduce the burden of staffing shortages caused by employees taking a paid day off.
Finally, a policy on rulemaking would change by allowing the location of “public notices” to be changed through an administration procedure, rather than requiring board approval.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
