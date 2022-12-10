The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors will consider measures to purchase new scoreboards at several athletic facilities, as well as updating policies regarding alcohol consumption at university events.

The board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Shawkey Dining Room at Memorial Student Center on campus. Committee meetings start at 8 a.m., before the full board meeting.

