HUNTINGTON — The next principal at Barboursville Middle School has been named six weeks after the former principal was fired.
Effective Wednesday, Kerri Smith, a 29-year veteran in the educational system, was hired to replace Brent Jarrell, who was dismissed from his role following an investigation by the Cabell County Board of Education in late April.
Smith brings several years of experience to the position, having worked in education for nearly three decades and administration for 12 of those years. Since being hired in Cabell County, she has served as assistant principal at Huntington East Middle School and most recently served in the same role at BMS.
Before coming to Cabell County, Smith served as the athletic director and administrator at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School in Mason County.
Now a resident of Barboursville, Smith said she’s excited about the opportunity her new role brings and hopes to return BMS back to being a true community school.
“Barboursville is already an absolutely wonderful school academically,” Smith said, “so right now my primary goal is to increase parent and community involvement in our school. I think that’s been our missing link.”
Additionally, the Cabell County Board of Education voted on other administrative personnel items at their meeting Tuesday, including assigning three assistant principals to roles in the central office.
Travis Austin, who serves as an assistant principal at Huntington High School, was hired as the next director of food services for Cabell County Schools; Huntington Middle School’s Charles Thacker will now serve as the coordinator of summer programs and virtual education; and Huntington East Assistant Principal Gina Barnett will now serve as the school improvement supervisor.
Ashley Stephens was also hired as the family and community engagement facilitator at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Other personnel items approved by the board included additional transfer assignments and hires to summer school programs. All transfers issued by the board last month have now been reassigned, while 17 professional and 18 service employees who received reduction-in-force letters are still waiting on positions.