HUNTINGTON — Dogs at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter will be able to enjoy more time outside after a barn improvement project is completed later this year.
The building is formally dubbed “The Dog House,” but workers refer to it as “the barn.” Built in 2013, the barn is used to give dogs another place to get exercise, said the shelter’s Executive Director Courtney Proctor Cross. Future improvements will give dogs more space to run.
One addition will be runs, or fenced-in pens, for each dog that include doors for animals to enter and exit the barn at will. Once finished, there will be runs for 25 dogs along the sides of the building.
Having the ability to go outside and come in when they please can be a great benefit to the dogs, Cross said. Dogs that are house-trained like it because it won’t break their habit and it gives the animals fresh air outside of the kennels. The new setup would also give dogs more simulation and opportunity to move around.
“It’s not the same as being on someone’s living room couch, but it’s better than just being in a kennel where they don’t have any real opportunity to move around,” Cross said.
Another benefit is for the staff, Cross said. Now, dogs are rotated out of the barn in order to clean out pens. After the barn project is completed, staff can spend more time walking and working with the dogs, as the new doors can be closed on one side for the pen to be cleaned.
An Eagle Scout will do a roofing project for the outdoor runs later this summer. An extension to the existing roof will add shade for the dogs outside, so they can cool off in the hot sun or stay dry when it rains.
Cross said the shelter planned to start a fundraising campaign for the project in mid-May. The goal is about $30,000. The funds will support buying items like the new doors and kennels as well as insulation to regulate the temperature inside the barn.
To donate, checks can be made out to WWVARA, which is Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance and is the 501(c)(3) that benefits the shelter. The mailing address for checks is 1216 11th Ave. West, Huntington, and donors can note that they want their money to go to the barn project in the memo line. Donations can also be made online via PayPal to WWVARA@gmail.com or by going to the shelter’s website, hcwanimalshelter.com.
Cross said the shelter will have an option to sponsor a kennel and name it in honor of someone, a beloved pet or a business.