CHARLESTON — The Education Alliance has appointed four new members to its board of directors.
The Education Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening business and community support for public schools and advancing policies and practices that improve student achievement in West Virginia, according to a news release from the alliance.
The Education Alliance is governed by a board of directors whose members represent a range of small businesses, corporations, education and local communities from across West Virginia. The new members will serve three-year terms effective Jan. 1.
New board members are:
- Dana Burns, vice president of Engineering, Potesta & Associates Inc., which has locations in Charleston and Morgantown.
- Srini Matam, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia Inc., located in Buffalo.
- Sherrone Hornbuckle, general counsel, Cabell County Schools, Huntington.
- Jennifer Schwertfeger, 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, Cameron High School (ex-officio).
“I’m delighted to welcome an outstanding mix of experts to help guide the work of The Education Alliance. Representing a diverse range of industries and regions of the state, they each bring valuable experiences to help inform the discussion about how to best support West Virginia’s education system,” Amelia Courts, president/CEO of the organization, said in the news release.
For more information on The Education Alliance or a complete list of board of directors members, visit http://educationalliance.org.