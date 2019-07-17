The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - People in Mason County now have access to public transportation for the first time.
Tri-River Transit will operate a bus route throughout the county beginning this month, including limited connections to Huntington and Barboursville.
The route was announced Monday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant.
To bring the service, the West Virginia Department of Transportation's Division of Public Transit partnered with Tri-River Transit, which already operates bus routes in Lincoln, Boone and Logan counties.
The Mason County rural public transit service will operate a fixed route Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It will operate through Point Pleasant, Mason and New Haven, and will deviate up to three-fourths of a mile off route upon request to pick up passengers or drop them off. Requests for such pickups must be made at least one day in advance.
Tri-River Transit also will operate a dial-a-ride service for those who request it with at least 48 hours' advance notice. The service will be operated on a first-come, first-served basis.
The new bus system includes service to Huntington, where the new route will meet up with Huntington's existing Tri-State Transit system. This interconnected system will allow for additional bus travel destinations, including Gallipolis, Ohio.
Among those attending Monday's announcement was Bill Robinson, executive director of the West Virginia Division of Public Transit.
"Transportation is vitally important to our citizens' quality of life," Robinson said in a statement. "This service represents a milestone in people's lives."
Also in attendance was Mike Hall, chief of staff to Gov. Jim Justice; Rick Handley, president of the Mason County Commission; Brian Billings, Point Pleasant mayor; Paula Smith, executive director of Tri-River Transit; and Jon Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter.
For information about the bus route or to request a ride deviation, visit www.tririver.org or call 304-824-2944.