HUNTINGTON — With two commissioners being sworn into office this week, a new, Republican era of the Cabell County Commission has begun.
Republicans Liza Caldwell and John Mandt were sworn in Thursday and Friday, respectively, and will begin their new roles at the beginning of the year. They join Republican Kelli Sobonya, who has been on the commission for four years.
Caldwell gained her seat to the six-year term by receiving 11,556 votes over incumbent Democrat Jim Morgan’s 9,926 in the Nov. 8 general election. Mandt won his seat by garnering 10,880 votes to Democrat Bob Bailey’s 10,640. He will serve the remaining four years of the six-year term of former commissioner Nancy Cartmill, who died earlier this year.
The first big hurdle for the commission is expected to be the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program, created to help address the opioid crisis. This year a state law, which Mandt helped form, went into effect that said both the county and the City of Huntington must sign off on the program annually for it to continue.
While Caldwell is new to politics, her background includes being president of Williamson Mining and Manufacturing and working for three decades on renovation projects throughout downtown Huntington. During that time, she became involved with the Huntington Municipal Development Authority and the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority during the establishment of Pullman Square, previously known as the Superblock.
Caldwell said as commissioner, she will do her best to address constituents’ needs, even if it involves taking the issues to other government groups, such as the state Legislature or city councils. She said she sees her role as one of an administrator and fiduciary.
Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson presented the oath of office to Mandt on Friday in a courtroom of friends and family.
Mandt had most recently been a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates but opted to run for commission this year instead, following in the steps of Sobonya, who left the statehouse for a commission seat in 2018.
Mandt was elected to the House of Delegates in 2019 but resigned after screenshots from a private conversation were released. Mandt holds the conversation was fabricated and said he vacated his seat to focus on his family, business and to prevent distraction for his colleagues. While he resigned, he did not remove his candidacy for the next election and retook his seat in 2020.
Mandt said being the owner of Stewarts and being a commissioner are very similar because both involve being a good steward to the community they serve.
“This is about making good decisions, being a good steward, and doing things to make Cabell County a safe place to live, work and raise a family and hopefully the best County in West Virginia,” he said.
In his campaign, Mandt had a platform of selling non-performing county assets when appropriate and improving development in the county. Mandt also said he would push for more transparency within the commission, including improving online streaming of meetings.
Mandt plans to run his office out of Stewarts Original Hot Dogs’ 5th Avenue location, where he started working at age 13 and now operates it as the owner. He said the location makes him easier to find and more accessible to community members.
He said ultimately he wants to raise the voices of Cabell County residents.
“All of us commissioners are and should be available for those kinds of things,” he said. “It’s not our idea and not what we want to do. It’s what the community wants to see and what our taxpayers want to see.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
