HUNTINGTON — With two commissioners being sworn into office this week, a new, Republican era of the Cabell County Commission has begun.

Republicans Liza Caldwell and John Mandt were sworn in Thursday and Friday, respectively, and will begin their new roles at the beginning of the year. They join Republican Kelli Sobonya, who has been on the commission for four years.

