The Cabell County 911 Center is seen in Huntington in this 2016 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Emergency notifications from Cabell County 911 and EMS are now offering new services to help keep residents safe and informed.

The Cabell County Alert and Safety System is a free system that allows people to receive notifications from local authorities about hazardous situations involving weather, traffic or other emergencies.

