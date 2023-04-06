HUNTINGTON — Emergency notifications from Cabell County 911 and EMS are now offering new services to help keep residents safe and informed.
The Cabell County Alert and Safety System is a free system that allows people to receive notifications from local authorities about hazardous situations involving weather, traffic or other emergencies.
The system has new features that can better inform an individual about where they or a loved one lives or works.
Nazim Abbess, Cabell County 911 director, said the new features allow users to add location-specific notifications, which could be crucial during an emergency. Users will now receive notifications based on an address they input for themselves or the address of a friend or family member.
Neighborhood-specific notifications can also be sent. The CASS registration site has an option to specifically opt in to notifications related to possible flooding near Enslow Park.
The system is now capable of polling, where users can respond to notifications if they need help.
Abbess said users could also add information about any medical conditions or mobility concerns that may require additional assistance during an emergency. Cabell EMS can then act on that information accordingly when needed. Abbess said this system is optional and that all data uploaded is voluntary.
Abbess hopes that the system will improve public knowledge when an emergency happens, leading to greater safety and well-being for those within the county. Abbess specifically mentioned flooding and the opportunity to alert residents that they may need to seek higher ground or evacuate immediately.
Residents and travelers to Cabell County who have yet to sign up for this notification system can sign up for free at www.ccerc911.org or www.ccems.org to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. Individuals also can customize when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during and after emergencies.
