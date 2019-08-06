HUNTINGTON - After finding the available labor force it needed, Designfusion Inc. officially opened the doors on its new call center at the Cabell County Gateway Building in Huntington.
Designfusion is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in the supply, integration, consulting of Siemens Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for manufacturing, design and engineering companies. The company is headquartered in Scarborough, Ontario.
"We selected our new office location for many reasons," said Designfusion Demand Generation Manager Matt Hoefler. "First, we found Huntington to have the available labor force we need to support our operations. Furthermore, our new location has easy access to I-64 and is close to many amenities available at nearby Kinetic Park, which is a plus for our employees."
The Cabell County Gateway Building is located at 3135 16th St. and Designfusion is located in Suite 14. The company plans to create up to six new full-time jobs over the next three years, Hoefler said.
The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) made the announcement on Monday.
"HADCO is excited announce the location of Designfusion to the Huntington area," HADCO President and CEO David Lieving said. "Huntington is good fit for Designfusion to better service their customers with a skilled and capable work force and an excellent location for their employees to take advantage of quality education opportunities available here in Huntington."
Lieving says one of the first things new business notice about Huntington is the cooperative business environment among our area employers and government officials.
"Local employers are friendly and welcoming to new employers moving into our community," he said. "Our local business community routinely works together to support each other's efforts. Local government officials are also very supportive and do everything they can to streamline the process of locating here."
HADCO Board Chair D. Spencer Murphy said Designfusion is a welcome addition to the Huntington business community.
"We expect Designfusion will find a skilled a productive work force here in Huntington that will prove beneficial to them as they grow their North American market and create new jobs here in Huntington," Murphy said.
For more information about Design Fusion, visit online at www.designfusion.com.
Follow reporter Fred Pace at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.