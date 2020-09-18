Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has placed new banners around campus featuring the faces of people who may not be familiar to current students, but whose legacies helped shape the school, its history and its traditions.

As of Thursday, 75 banners — each one showing a photograph of one of the 75 victims of the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash that killed all who were on board — were hung around the Huntington campus to honor the men and women who did not return from the Thundering Herd’s football game that day at East Carolina University.

Megan Archer, assistant director of communications at Marshall, said the idea came from brainstorming sessions held by the committee of campus leaders tasked with recognizing this year as the 50th anniversary of the tragedy. Archer worked with archives from The Herald-Dispatch as well as the university, and in some cases contacted family members of the victims to get photos of the players, coaches, staff, flight crew and Marshall supporters.

Though she herself is a graduate of Marshall, Archer said she hadn’t let the full scope of the tragedy in before working closely on the project to produce the banners.

“I attended Marshall. I went to the fountain ceremonies. I saw the impact, but didn’t truly feel it,” she said. “When you really delve into a project like this and learn (the victims’) stories, it’s hard not to feel it.”

Information on events and other ways the 75 plane crash victims are being honored this year, as well as all their photographs, are available online at www.marshall.edu/neverforget/.

“I hope it celebrates and remembers them in a way they can appreciate,” she said. “We don’t want people to forget.”

The banners will remain up around campus through the spring.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.