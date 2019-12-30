CANAAN VALLEY — When Ron Hollis arrived in Tucker County in August 2014 to become the new Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge superintendent, a plan made before his arrival to relocate the refuge headquarters and visitor center to a site just north of Davis was about to collapse.
A building formerly occupied by the Canaan Valley Institute was being offered to the refuge at virtually no cost, over protests by the National Youth Science Camp Foundation, which had an agreement with CVI to have first right to negotiate a move into the building, should CVI move out.
To complicate matters, the majority of those attending a public meeting in Davis in December 2014 voiced, by a substantial margin, their opposition to moving the refuge headquarters and visitor center out of its namesake Canaan Valley.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency in charge of operating the nation’s 568 national wildlife refuges, opted out of making the move into the former CVI building in early 2015.
In 2016, when a consulting firm evaluated the existing refuge building, which dates back to 1975 and a past life as a restaurant, a recommendation was made to build a new structure in the footprint of the old one.
“The outside of the old building looked great, but inside, the wiring was out of code, it lacked junction boxes, its pipes froze up from lack of insulation, its sewer lines were leaking, and its heating system couldn’t keep up with demand,” Hollis said.
While there was no question the old building needed to be replaced, there was a problem with how long it might take for the rebuilding project to work its way through the system.
Under Fish and Wildlife’s construction scheduling process, “it looked like it would take until 2026 just to start designing it,” Hollis said.
But the distant start-up date got a jump start in 2018, when the federal agency’s $50 million Legacy Projects fund was tapped to the tune of $7 million, thanks to encouragement from Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to pay for the new structure.
The new building, now nearing completion, encompasses more than 8,200 square feet, making it several times larger than the old structure. It features insulated foam blocks, radiant floor heating from hot water pipes, a roof equipped with ice and water shielding, and a 61-panel solar array.
The new building will include a 60-seat meeting room, a 14-seat conference room, 10 museum-style exhibits in the visitor center area, an outdoor kiosk containing additional exhibits and a glass-fronted bookstore. It also will contain office space for the refuge staff and the seven-person staff from Fish and Wildlife’s West Virginia Field Office, whose workplace will be relocated to Canaan Valley from Elkins once the building is complete.
Construction of the new building began in April and is expected to be completed in February. A soft opening is planned for late February, followed by a grand opening in the spring.
The $7 million construction package also includes funds for replacing the Freeland Boardwalk Trail, one of the refuge’s oldest and most heavily used. The half-mile trail takes those walking it over a wetland and past sections of Sand Run and Glade Run to a beaver pond and a bubbling spring.
Plans call for making the new boardwalk Americans With Disabilities Act accessible.
The old visitor center and headquarters building was bought by Fish and Wildlife in 1999 and opened as a repurposed visitor center and headquarters in 2003.
The Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge was created in 1994, starting with 86 acres off Freeland Road. It now encompasses 16,550 acres of the valley and the slopes surrounding it, and it draws about 53,000 visitors annually.
The refuge supports and protects a variety of plant and animal species, including balsam fir, cottongrass, fishers and woodcocks, more commonly associated with terrain found far to the north.