IRONTON — People who sell drugs to another individual who overdoses will face new charges in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The first such trial on charges involving involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs is scheduled Thursday before Judge Andy Ballard.
The manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison while the corrupting another with drugs charge carries a maximum sentence of eight to 12 years in prison, Anderson said.
“If we can link the sale of drugs to someone who overdoses and dies, we will file such charges,” Anderson said.
Two more such individuals were indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges and corrupting another with drugs charges were returned by a Lawrence County grand jury earlier this week.
Tyler McGraw, an investigator with the Lawrence County Drugs and Major Crimes Task Force, has been tasked with reviewing overdoses and overdoses ending in death, Anderson said.
This is becoming more and more common with the drug fentanyl, he said.
“Overdoses and overdose deaths are plaguing our community,” Anderson said.
Brian Pinkerman, 48, of Township Road 1186, South Point, is scheduled to stand trial Thursday in Ironton.
Two more people, Michael Alixander Miller, 26, of Kentucky 168, Catlettsburg; and Jacqueline E. Chinn, 48, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, both were indicted on involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drug charges Monday.
Chinn also was charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds and a count of corrupting another with drugs.
In all three cases, the defendants are charged with selling drugs to someone who overdosed and died.
