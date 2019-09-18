WAYNE - The Wayne Volunteer Fire and EMS Department has always been close to home for Dennis Jackson. Now, he'll get to lead the department after being named fire chief last month. He was officially recognized for his new position during the regular meeting of the Wayne County Commission on Monday.
Jackson assumed the role Aug. 1 and immediately began to make changes he felt were necessary for trustworthy and effective operations. One of those moves created and established a board of directors for the fire department, which had never been done in its history. The first wave of change is the first step in achieving his goal of running a unit where morale is high and operates with full transparency.
"That was my first act as chief, to put that board in place, and it consists of two members of the public and three individuals on the fire side of things," Jackson said. "I've also hired a (certified public accountant) to manage our books. We've always done that ourselves, but I don't think that's the best idea."
Jackson, an 18-year veteran of the Wayne station, also wants to make sure residents in the area have access to emergency services, knowing firsthand what it feels like to be left in the dark when in need of help.
"I stepped away from it for a little bit. I was always a member, but I stepped out for certain reasons, my work included. A few years ago, I had a bad heart attack and I had to call an outside ambulance to come and get me," Jackson said. "I didn't feel like that was right because my heart and soul was with the station (in Wayne), but I couldn't get an ambulance when I needed it. This means a lot to me."
In addition to the new board of directors, Jackson has staffed a 12-hour day truck to operate alongside the current 24-hour emergency truck.
"We have put on another truck to help cover some of our calls. Monday through Saturday there will now be another truck that runs for 12 hours each day," he said.
The move comes after Wayne County 911 officials released data highlighting how many calls were received by each station within the county versus how many were answered.
Of the six stations, Wayne (1,052) received the most calls requesting ambulance service, followed by Kenova (597), Ceredo (515), Lavalette (487), Prichard (486) and Dunlow (446). Wayne received mutual aid on nearly 30% of its calls, meaning there were no available, staffed emergency response vehicles to answer those calls.
One county 911 official said they have noticed an uptick in calls answered by Wayne since Jackson took over as chief. Jackson spoke highly of his fellow Wayne Volunteer Fire and EMS volunteers, adding he could "never do it alone."