HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network will open two child care facilities for staff, with opening slated for August.

During the Joint Standing Committee on Health interim meeting at Marshall University on Tuesday morning, Mountain Health Network’s Director of Government and External Affairs Abby Reale told legislators in a January 2022 survey, MHN found approximately 972 children needed child care from more than 1,400 survey participants.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

