HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network will open two child care facilities for staff, with opening slated for August.
During the Joint Standing Committee on Health interim meeting at Marshall University on Tuesday morning, Mountain Health Network’s Director of Government and External Affairs Abby Reale told legislators in a January 2022 survey, MHN found approximately 972 children needed child care from more than 1,400 survey participants.
“Here in West Virginia, over 64% of people in West Virginia live in what is considered a child care desert,” she said.
“Also statewide, there’s approximately 68,000 children under the age of 6 who all have available parents in the household in the workforce, and also statewide, there’s only one child care slot available for every 3.27 children.”
Reale said the new facilities will be for staff of Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health and the Marshall University School of Medicine.
One facility will be a renovation of the Highlawn Medical Building and will have a capacity for 175 children. The second location will be the former Infocision Center, located just off the Hal Greer exit of Interstate 64, and will have a capacity of 300 children.
Reale said after opening registration for the facilities, spots were filled within 48 hours. Reale said if the child care facilities were to expand, they may in the future offer services to the general public, but the need for child care for employees is the current focus.
Reale said the Highlawn renovation is expected to cost $3.8 million, and the lease for the other center will be paid monthly at a cost of $34,355. The leasing payments include rent, a $1.2 million buildout and $850,000 in fire and security upgrades to the facility.
The Joint Standing Committee of Health also heard from Dr. Stephen Loyd, vice president of the Tennessee Medical Board and who is considered an expert in addiction and addiction treatment.
Loyd, who struggled with his own addiction for years, told committee members of a potential opioid abatement model. His foundational concepts says addition is complex but the solution is systemic, addiction is treatable and addiction is not a moral failure.
Loyd spoke of a woman named Brooke, a former patient who chose to treat her addiction when she got pregnant, was incarcerated after having her daughter and stopped receiving her treatment medications. She died of an overdose in 2020, and Loyd said the difference between his own addiction and Brooke’s was the access to resources.
“Brooke’s pictures ended with an obituary because she stepped into a system of care that was fragmented. It wasn’t evidence-based and it wasn’t designed for her to be successful,” he said. “Stephen Loyd stepped in to a treatment system that was designed to him, for him to be successful.”
In addition to expanding harm reduction programs such as distributing naloxone or providing syringe services, Loyd said states can work to create a “recovery ecosystem” through providing or improving other programs and policies.
Among the recommendations to create the ecosystem were to be transparent and involve others with lived experience with addiction, support data collection and distribution across states to have more consistent care and even address how treatment is handled for jails and prisons, as Loyd said some individuals who are on addition treatments before being incarcerated are no longer provided their medications.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.