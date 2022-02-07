HUNTINGTON — A new coalition anchored by the state’s largest cities and universities was launched Monday to make West Virginia’s energy industry greener.
The Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition, or ACT Now Coalition, was announced at a press conference at Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory in Huntington.
Coalfield’s Brandon Dennison is credited with bringing together the coalition.
“We have an opportunity to diversify the region’s economy and make it more sustainable,” he said. “Doing so will help ensure a just transition to a better economy with more good-paying jobs and broader community improvement than what has been realized in years past.”
Dennison said many of the groups in the coalition have been working together in the past with a new vision for a better West Virginia economy.
“I think we had a lot of trust equity built up, and when the federal government announced the national Build Back Better Regional Challenge it forced us to formalize these partnerships and get it down on paper with a business plan and come together in a public way,” he said.
The challenge is a billion-dollar contest that has provided 60 finalists, including the ACT Now Coalition, with $500,000 each to finalize their plans for economic diversification and transformation into new and innovative sectors.
Dennison said the coalition will submit an application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration next month seeking $75 million, leveraged with $30 million in other funds, to implement a coordinated economic development strategy in southern West Virginia.
Dennison was joined by keynote speakers and ACT Now partners that included Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Mike Graney, executive director of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
“We need to position ourselves, not to overcome the last 50 years, but to set a foundation for the next 100 years,” Williams said.
Goodwin said the ACT Now Coalition will strengthen partnerships.
Smith said the university’s part in the coalition will be to educate, innovate and collaborate.
“We want to train and certify our citizens to be a part of this new economy,” he said.
Gee said there is a bright future ahead for the state.
“More importantly, there is a bright future for those who want to return to West Virginia or move to West Virginia to be a part of it,” Gee said.
Dennison said key ACT Now projects will include a “Re-power Appalachia” initiative to increase solar and other renewable energy deployments by 10 times in West Virginia to more than $100 million annually by training a workforce to install 750 solar roofs annually, backed by a new investment fund to help small businesses and nonprofits access low-cost capital and incentives for projects.
It also includes WVU and the Nature Conservancy leading the Abandoned Mine Lands to Sustainable Lands program to boost the slow pace of abandoned mine reclamation in the state and Appalachia with new approaches to sustainable reuse of these lands. The initial goal is 50,000 acres put into reuse, including at up to five pilot sites.
Williams spoke about Huntington’s Brownfields Innovation Zone or H-Biz. Huntington will prepare a site and upgrade its infrastructure to welcome a potential onshore of a new solar PV manufacturing plant; upgrade three historic buildings for tech reuse; and build a new, 50,000- to 100,000-square-foot H-Biz Technology Center to welcome ACT Now technology investments, creating over 100 jobs.
Goodwin spoke about Charleston’s Learning, Innovation, Food & Technology Center, or LIFT. She said Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Advantage Valley will transform the eight-acre, 110,000-square-foot idled Kanawha Manufacturing plant in a low-income neighborhood in the heart of the city.
Kanawha Manufacturing began building equipment for the West Virginia coal mines in 1902, and expanded in the power generation aftermarket in 1960s, she said. Goodwin said it has reached its last generation of owners, who now seek a transition strategy.
“ACT Now will transform this site into the new LIFT Center, which will include a Coalfield jobs learning and training center, along with the Healthy Food Commercial Kitchen & Food Processing Hub and other clean technology uses,” she explained. “This will include a new Marshall University Aerospace Battery Institute that will foster the emerging, zero-emissions eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aerospace sector, along with new eVTOL charging stations and pilot training at Yeager Airport and other West Virginia airports.”
Dennison said Coalfield will partner with Southern West Virginia Community & Technology College to transform the former, now-idled Coal Miner Training Academy in Logan into a climate technology training center, along with the first Generation WV tech training center.
Another project is the Wayne County’s Black Diamond Hub for Sustainable Economic Development Center.
“Our transformation is underway, and this facility will accelerate the trend, creating a new headquarters for expanding solar companies, recycling and reuse businesses, and bio-based manufacturing,” he said. “This center will leverage millions in private investment to expand green-collar jobs throughout the entire region.”
There is also the “Grow Now — Growing Resilient Opportunities for the West Virginia Workforce.”
“To achieve the transformation made possible by ACT Now, the region must upgrade and expand its proven workforce development approaches, especially for young jobseekers, dislocated coal workers, minority and persistent poverty communities, and unemployed and underemployed West Virginians,” Dennison said.
Generation West Virginia will lead the effort to create green-collar technology jobs. The Alliance for Economic Development of Southern WV will train a green building workforce and green manufacturing workforce, he said.
The eighth key project is the West Virginia Community and Business Resilience Initiative.
“It brings together high-impact, West Virginia-based economy builders to work alongside residents to motivate and prepare them so we can ensure no communities will be left behind by the shifts happening today in our country’s energy sector,” Dennison said.
He said the West Virginia Community Development Hub will develop community resilience plans for local resilience and prosperous growth. The West Virginia Brownfield Assistance Centers will help transform brownfields and blighted, abandoned and dilapidated buildings for new economic and job centers, and Advantage Valley and West Virginia Hive will deploy entrepreneurial development programs to accelerate business start-ups and expansions in these sectors.
Dennison said that overall the ACT Now coalition will create 5,000 new direct full-time and 15,000 indirect jobs, create 125 new businesses and leverage more than $250 million in private sector investment in climate technology sectors.
“We are all in this together and we are in this regional challenge to win it,” Dennison added. “We believe it’s going to have historic ramifications for southern West Virginia.”