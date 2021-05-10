LAVALETTE — Katie Lee had a successful career in luxury retail in Los Angeles, but she was passionate about skin care. She tried to go to cosmetology school in California, but she could not find what she was looking for until she came to West Virginia and discovered the Smith Academy of Salon Professionals.
“I used to live out in Los Angeles for a decade, and I recently moved back. I had went to three different beauty schools out in LA wanting to do this, study cosmetology and skin care and everything, and it didn’t work out until I came back home. This school was perfect.”
The Smith Academy offers classes in overall cosmetology, hair styling and esthetics or skin care. The facility will also offer nail technician classes soon, according to academy director Megan Smith.
Smith said the school opened in Lavalette in March, and it has about 16 students at that location and another five working in Logan.
The Smith Academy teaches students how to pass their West Virginia boards tests so they can become licensed cosmetologists, stylists, estheticians and nail technicians. The students have to complete 1,800 hours for cosmetology, 1,000 hours for hair styling, 600 for esthetics and 400 for nails.
The program is open for those of any age, including high schoolers interested in taking summer courses through the academy, Smith said, but high schoolers must be 18 with a high school diploma or GED before they can become licensed.
The students spend the first six weeks of their programs learning about sanitation, procedures and scenarios they could run into, Smith said. They then practice on mannequins for another six weeks and have to be cleared to provide services to clients.
The academy is also offering an incentive for those available to let students practice on them instead of going to the sister salon, Salon SAS, in Huntington.
“Even though this is a school, we still offer services to the public. And our prices are half price compared to what they would be in the salon,” Smith said. “This is so our students can train and have a bunch of clients come in because it’s more affordable.”
Lee said one of the biggest advantages to studying through the Smith Academy is that the program can be part time and offers day care to the students. As the only program in the area that offers part-time courses, Lee said it is great for people who have another job, need child care or are students through another program.
As an esthetics student, Lee said she expects to finish her 600 hours in June, and she is excited to see what happens next. Though she will miss the other students because the program has brought them together, she said.
“I’ve never felt more like I am on the right path before,” she said. “Even though I had a great career working in luxury retail, it’s like I have so much in common with these girls because we are all so passionate about hair and skin care. It’s the best. I’m very lucky and blessed.”