HUNTINGTON — In what will likely be its shortest meeting of the year, the newly elected Huntington City Council met for a special meeting Monday night to elect a chair and vice chair.
In a 6-5 vote, between councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler and councilman Mike Shockley, council members elected Wheeler as their new chair.
“Thank you all for the confidence you’ve placed in me. I appreciate it and I look forward to working with each of you,” said Wheeler to her new fellow council members.
Following the vote, Shockley was unanimously voted as the new vice chair, a position he has previously served in.
Shockley said he was happy for Wheeler and is proud to continue to serve as vice chair.
Shockley said he and Wheeler have been friends for a number of years and had spoken previously about both wanting to assume the role of either chair or vice chair.
“We’ve had long, lengthy discussions about our intent; we both wanted chair, vice chair, however it played out with the will of the body this evening — couldn’t be happier for (Wheeler),” he said. “We both have same aspirations, which is a great thing.”
Wheeler and Shockley, who are both Democrats, are the only two members remaining from the previous council.
The nine new council members who took part in their first official meeting Monday were Tyler Bowen, a Republican representing District 1; Todd Sweeney, Republican, District 2; Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh, Democrat, District 3; Teresa Johnson, Democrat, District 5; Holly Smith, Democrat, District 6; Pat Jones, Democrat, District 8; Dale Anderson, Republican, District 9; and Bob Bailey and DuRon Jackson, Democrats, at-large.
Wheeler said she would be reaching out to each of the council members in the coming days in order to hear about which committees they would like to serve on.
No other items were discussed during the brief 15-minute meeting.