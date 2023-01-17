HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools debuted a new resource during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting for students and staff who may need a listening ear when they are not in school.
The Cabell Schools Care Line is available to all students and staff from 6-10 p.m., seven days a week. Those wanting to use the Care Line can call 1-800-642-3434 and will be connected to a licensed therapist or counselor from Prestera Mental Health Services Inc.
“The fact that we have to have it is unfortunate, but I’m proud of the fact that this is a resource that we have the ability and the means to be able to provide to our students and our staff,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “The fact of the matter is that we as humans deal with a lot, especially our students growing up, growing up is hard.”
Saxe said he understands life can be difficult and having someone to call and talk to is beneficial to students and staff. Saxe said having the service available after school can also benefit students who either do not want to lose classroom time or need time to evaluate a situation before talking to someone.
Board member Coy Miller questioned parent involvement when it comes to student use of the Care Line, whether parents will be informed of their children using the service, and Coordinator of Student Support Keith Thomas said it would depend on the reason the student is calling the Care Line.
“It depends on the severity of the issue at hand,” he said. “If this is just a child who’s needing to talk about a situation whether it happened at school or a friend problem, a minor issue, the parent would not know. If it’s as serious as something that could be life threatening, the school would be notified, as well as the parent.”
Saxe said because the program is powered by Prestera Mental Health Services Inc., Prestera employees would also be able to organize regular sessions with students and staff if they feel consistent counseling would be beneficial.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
