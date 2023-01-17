The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools debuted a new resource during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting for students and staff who may need a listening ear when they are not in school.

The Cabell Schools Care Line is available to all students and staff from 6-10 p.m., seven days a week. Those wanting to use the Care Line can call 1-800-642-3434 and will be connected to a licensed therapist or counselor from Prestera Mental Health Services Inc.

