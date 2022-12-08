The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia State Capitol is pictured.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced two more appointments Wednesday, less than a month after the release of an organizational review of the department.

Jessica Hudson has been named chief operating officer, effective Jan. 9, while Nicholas Stuchell was appointed as interim commissioner of the Bureau for Behavioral Health, effective immediately.

Roger Adkins covers politics.

