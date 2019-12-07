BARBOURSVILLE — For the first time, the village of Barboursville is offering a drive-through Christmas light display.
The inaugural Village of Lights is a driving tour of Christmas light displays set up throughout Barboursville Park. The custom-made displays were crafted by welding students from RCBI and Mountwest Community & Technical College’s machining technology program.
Motorists travel one way through the display, beginning at the main entrance of the park and ending at the soccer complex.
There is no charge for this event; however, local nonprofits will accept donations from those in attendance.
The display will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. daily, Thursdays through Sundays, for the remainder of December.