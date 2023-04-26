The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Starting this week, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will issue driver’s licenses and identification cards with a new look and design that matches the state’s tourism branding.

The new design features a background of West Virginia's historic New River Gorge Bridge in the nation’s newest National Park: the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The Almost Heaven tourism mark is also included on the back of each card.

