CHARLESTON — Starting this week, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will issue driver’s licenses and identification cards with a new look and design that matches the state’s tourism branding.
The new design features a background of West Virginia's historic New River Gorge Bridge in the nation’s newest National Park: the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The Almost Heaven tourism mark is also included on the back of each card.
"This new design reflects the immeasurable pride we have in our state's beauty," Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release. "The New River Gorge Bridge is one of our most popular attractions. It is the centerpiece of our nation’s newest national park and draws people from all over the world. By featuring it on our driver's license, we want to inspire more people to come and experience the majesty of West Virginia firsthand. It lets us continue to show the world why Almost Heaven is a must-see destination and maybe even a future home."
The Almost Heaven brand can be seen on all tourism advertising, welcome centers, signage, turnpike booths, and throughout the state parks system.
"We've seen huge success with promoting the Almost Heaven West Virginia brand across the country and around the world,” said Chelsea Ruby, secretary of tourism, in the release. “Adding that branding to our driver licenses is another opportunity to promote our great state."
West Virginians may apply for a duplicate license or ID card with the new design before their renewal period on theDMV websiteor at any of the 25 regional DMV offices across the state.
"Our DMV is leading the nation when it comes to the issuance and security of our state driver's licenses and ID cards,” said Everett Frazier, commissioner of the West Virginia DMV, in the release. “This new credential contains state-of-the-art security features to reduce fraud and identity theft. We encourage West Virginians to consider upgrading to a REAL ID license or ID card and take advantage of not only the beautiful background featuring our New River Gorge Bridge, but also the newest and best in security for credentials."
