HUNTINGTON — Applying to medical, pharmacy or physical therapy school can be time consuming and stressful — students have to prepare and submit multiple documents, while at the same time staying on top of their undergraduate coursework.
For Marshall University students committed to a career in one of these health professions, the process can now be substantially smoother thanks to three new “Early Assurance” programs:
- Medicine (M.D.) Early Assurance Program
- Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) Early Assurance Program
- Physical Therapy (D.P.T.) Early Assurance Program
Through these programs, qualified students can receive a guaranteed spot in a competitive graduate program early in their undergraduate career, according to Marshall University officials.
The programs also allow students to bypass standardized admissions tests like the MCAT, PCAT and GRE, and provide special mentoring, networking and educational enrichment opportunities.
According to Jaime R. Taylor, Marshall’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, having a clear pathway can free students from the stress and many of the additional expenses associated with traditional professional school application processes.
“We are extremely excited about these new programs,” he said in a news release. “I think Early Assurance will be enormously popular with high school students who are trying to decide where they want to go to college. By starting here at Marshall and continuing all the way through graduate school, these students will be uniquely prepared to make an impact in their chosen field.”
Taylor said the programs are open to both in-state and out-of-state students.
Students must be enrolled at Marshall University before applying to an Early Assurance program. In addition, each program has its own eligibility, requirements and process for application, and there are continuing obligations once a student is accepted.
For more information about eligibility and application requirements, visit www.marshall.edu/early-assurance.
Acceptance to Marshall University does not guarantee acceptance to an Early Assurance program.