HUNTINGTON — Increasing early childhood literacy is the goal of a new educational partnership that was announced Monday morning at the Cabell County Public Library.
West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue and the SMART529 Educational Savings Program joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting and Cabell County Public Library officials to announce the launch of the “Inquire Within” program at the county’s main branch at 455 9th St. in Huntington.
“This is a great opportunity to bring the importance or reading and the importance of coming to the library and participating at a very young age,” Perdue said.
Inquire Within is a year-long collaboration among SMART529, West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) and Cabell County Public Library, officials said.
“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Cabell County Public Library and the state treasurer’s office to offer hands-on, family centered activities to the community,” said Kelly Griffith, education director for WVPB. “Inquire Within is an impactful program designed to support early literacy, STEM and family engagement. We are excited to bring this to Cabell County Public Library and look forward to the wonderful events this collaboration will offer children and families in the community.”
Breana Bowen, the assistant director for youth services at the library, said the library is all about community partnerships. She said this partnership will provide free learning resources for young patrons, including virtual events, educational curriculum and educator outreach support. Additionally, the library will receive a supply cart stocked with Inquire Within educational games, puzzles, books, DVDs and electronic learning devices.
“Thousands of kids use the library each year and we are excited to be able to bring them even more activities through this partnership,” Bowen said.
Monday’s launch party also included a “Grab and Go” event for parents and children who visited the library or drove up to the library for a free goodie bag with information and other resources about the program.
“We do programs weekly at the library, which has changed due to the pandemic,” Bowen explained. “We are doing a lot of virtual things and a lot of things outside. We found out when we do (take and make) crafts or giveaways they are really successful.”
Other events celebrating the Inquire Within partnership will take place the entire week, Perdue added. He said activities include a SMART529 piggy bank painting party and a story hour.
Reservations must be made for all in-person events by calling the library at 304-528-5700. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For a full list of activities, visit WV Treasury or Cabell County Public Library on Facebook.
“This partnership is the perfect fit for our SMART 529 program, which encourages children to dream big and make education an life-long goal,” Perdue said.