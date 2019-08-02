Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Transportation officials unveiled part of a new road maintenance equipment fleet during a news conference Thursday at the Division of Highways' equipment facility in Buckhannon.
The new equipment, including Gradall hydraulic excavators, tandem- and single-axle dump trucks, pickup trucks, pavers, cranes and mowers, is now available for DOH employees to use as part of Justice's Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative projects throughout the state. The goal is to enhance road maintenance capabilities in every county.
Justice said he had never seen so much available equipment to fix roads before.
"Other than a dealership, I've never been to a place like this," Justice said, speaking on the amount of new equipment at the facility.
Nearly 280 machines and vehicles will be distributed among the 10 DOH districts and the state's 55 counties by this fall. One hundred sixty machines and vehicles have already been delivered throughout the state, and another 119 other pieces of equipment have been purchased and are expected to arrive by this fall, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.
The news conference also was livestreamed on Justice's social media, and this was the first time a governor had been to the equipment facility in 30 years.
The unveiling of new equipment comes days after the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the next round of Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative projects.
The full list of new projects, scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31, can be viewed by going to www.transportation.wv.gov and clicking on Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative.