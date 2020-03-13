HUNTINGTON — A new event coming to Huntington in April will give kids the same opportunity as adults to participate in distance running activities.
Robert’s Running Shop manager Kathleen Smith saw a need for more kid-friendly running opportunities, and the new event, Move Movement Kid’s Running Series, will give children 2 years old to sixth grade the chance to participate in four races.
“My hometown in Ohio does a series like this every spring and fall, and I thought it was something that could be really cool for Huntington,” Smith said in a news release.
Races will take place on April 5 and 19 and May 3 and 17. Race distances increase with age and participants will run longer in the second half of the season, competing each week for a chance to earn points.
Awards will be given to the top three boys and girls at the end of the series, although Smith said the events are mostly about promoting exercise and a healthy lifestyle.
Registration is $30 for all four dates and includes a T-shirt, bib number, a gift bag and medal following the completion of the series.
The last day to register with a guarantee to receive a T-shirt is Sunday, March 15, but athletes also have the option to sign up for individual races.
Forms for registration can be printed and mailed to the shop or completed in-store at Robert’s Running Shop, located at 1440 4th Ave.
More information can be found at www.robertsrunning.com, and those interested in volunteering for the series can contact kathleensmith266@gmail.com.