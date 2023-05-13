Interim Gallery Director and Facilities Coordinator Courtney Chapman works to install, “Beyond Violet,’ a solo exhibition by new media artist Christina Kerns on Friday in the Birke Art Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Interim Gallery Director and Facilities Coordinator Courtney Chapman works to install, “Beyond Violet,’ a solo exhibition by new media artist Christina Kerns on Friday in the Birke Art Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Tia Walkup, left, and Wesley Kite check out her work in the Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Wesley Kite and Tia Walkup check out work in the Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Wesley Kite and Tia Walkup check out work in the Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
"Threads of Mortality," by Callie Thacker is displayed during Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
"Stray," a mixed media piece by Tia Walkup is displayed during Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
"Scars" by Silas Endicott sits on display during Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
"Honey Bear," by Tia Walkup sits on display during Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Interim Gallery Director and Facilities Coordinator Courtney Chapman works to install, “Beyond Violet,’ a solo exhibition by new media artist Christina Kerns on Friday in the Birke Art Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Interim Gallery Director and Facilities Coordinator Courtney Chapman works to install, “Beyond Violet,’ a solo exhibition by new media artist Christina Kerns on Friday in the Birke Art Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Tia Walkup, left, and Wesley Kite check out her work in the Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Wesley Kite and Tia Walkup check out work in the Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Wesley Kite and Tia Walkup check out work in the Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
"Threads of Mortality," by Callie Thacker is displayed during Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
"Stray," a mixed media piece by Tia Walkup is displayed during Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
"Scars" by Silas Endicott sits on display during Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
"Honey Bear," by Tia Walkup sits on display during Marshall University School of Art & Design's exhibition, Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Charles W. & Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Works by a variety of artists and in a variety of mediums will be displayed in the Marshall University Visual Arts Center this summer in connection with several exhibitions, including one to open on Monday.
The exhibition “Beyond Violet,” which features works by Christina Kerns, a new media artist and associate professor at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania who has exhibited her work in several countries, including the United States, Great Britain and Germany, will open on Monday and be displayed within the Visual Arts Center’s Birke Art Gallery through July 28.
This solo-exhibition of works by Kerns will feature a series of lenticulars influenced by images created for social media and the compulsion to portray identity online.
The exhibition will also include traditional photography, according to Courtney Chapman, gallery director and Visual Arts Center facilities coordinator at Marshall.
Another exhibition, “Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles,” opened May 4 within the Visual Art Center’s Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery and will close on June 2.
This exhibition features the work of Marshall School of Art and Design students, alumni and faculty members portraying a variety of processes, utility and themes found in creating textile art. The exhibition features more than 10 artists, according to Chapman.
Also viewable in June will be the exhibition “How Close Is That To Richmond?” which will open on June 12 within the Visual Art Center’s Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery and close July 6.
The exhibition will feature contemporary artists who live and work in West Virginia creating in a wide range of concept and media. It will feature more than 25 artists and will include ceramics, fiber, photography, painting, sculptures and woodworking, according to Chapman.
All three exhibitions are free and open to the public and have hours of Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Ellipses: A Conversation in Modern Textiles” will also have additional hours on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in correspondence with the Wayward Threads Expo at the Mountain Health Arena, and a closing reception for “How Close Is That To Richmond?” will occur on Thursday, July 6 from 5-6:30 p.m.
All summer long, works from Marshall students who will be graduating in the fall will also be viewable in the Visual Art Center’s Student Gallery, according to Chapman.
The Marshall Visual Arts Center is located at 927 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.