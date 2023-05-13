The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Works by a variety of artists and in a variety of mediums will be displayed in the Marshall University Visual Arts Center this summer in connection with several exhibitions, including one to open on Monday.

The exhibition “Beyond Violet,” which features works by Christina Kerns, a new media artist and associate professor at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania who has exhibited her work in several countries, including the United States, Great Britain and Germany, will open on Monday and be displayed within the Visual Arts Center’s Birke Art Gallery through July 28.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you