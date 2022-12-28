BARBOURSVILLE — Big changes are underway for the children’s soft-play area at Huntington Mall.
Mall officials said Wednesday the area is getting a new look and a new sponsor.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
BARBOURSVILLE — Big changes are underway for the children’s soft-play area at Huntington Mall.
Mall officials said Wednesday the area is getting a new look and a new sponsor.
“Earlier this week, work crews began disassembling the amenity,” a press release from the Huntington Mall said. “It will soon be reconstructed with new flooring, upgraded play features and a new appearance, thanks to the sponsorship of Mountain Health Network.”
The area will also get a new name, “The Children’s Depot Play Place,” and is designed to be fun and educational, according to the release.
“The play elements inside are sturdy but soft to the touch. The floor is thickly padded for safety. It is surrounded with soft, comfortable seating for parents and care-givers,” the release said. “The graphic design of this area also imparts messages about the importance of proper nutrition, daily exercise, regular checkups and safe behaviors for the healthy growth and development of children.”
A grand opening will take place in either late February or early March, officials added.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.