HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will see several new faces at its table at the start of 2021, as several new members were elected into office Tuesday in the 2020 general election.
Based on the number of votes counted as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting, the council will see new faces in at least nine of its 11 seats when the elected officials take office Jan. 1, 2021. Based on those results, just three of the 11 positions will be filled by Republican candidates.
Two Democrats were in the lead for two at-large seats, with Bob Bailey leading with 6,709 votes and DuRon Jackson following with 6,704 votes to Republicans Joshua Garnes’ 4,588 and David Harrington’s 3,620.
Bailey said he was honored to have received support from both members of both parties who know he is a man of his word.
“I want to continue to move Huntington forward. The mayor has done a great job, and I want to help him continue that,” he said. “I think with me working with him, I can help Huntington move forward. I just want to leave a mark and help the seniors.”
Bailey said Tuesday any pay he receives for the seat will go to the seniors of Cabell County, and said it is his goal to build a senior center in the West End within his first term to help feed and serve that population. He also promised to vote no on any tax increases.
Joyce Clark, an incumbent Democrat seeking her third and final term in the District 1 seat, had fallen behind Republican Tyler Bowen, 610 to 878 votes.
For District 2, Stephanie Heck, who garnered support from and helped the West Huntington area via a Facebook group, trailed Republican Todd Sweeney, 642 to 726 votes.
Democrat Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh led Bishop Charles Shaw, an independent appointed to the District 3 seat in March to fill an unexpired term, in the District 3 race, 415 to 198 votes.
In the District 4 race, Jennifer Wheeler, director of development at the Huntington Museum of Art and an incumbent Democrat seeking a second term, had nearly doubled the votes of her competitor, Republican Jeff Ward, 1,602 to 877 votes.
“I’m so excited and heartened,” she said. “He campaigned really hard, and I’m just a girl with some signs. That’s a larger margin than I had anticipated.”
Wheeler said she feels the new council will be competent and is qualified to lead the city with confidence.
“It looks like Mayor (Steve) Williams is promptly in the lead and I would just say, under his leadership, I believe we are poised to continue to do great things, even bigger things than have been seen in the last four years,” she said. “I think it’s a really bright time to be living in Huntington, West Virginia.”
In the District 5 race, incumbent Tonia Kay Page, a Democrat elected in 2016, lost her spot on council in the primary election to Teresa Johnson, who received 445 votes to Page’s 248 votes. No Republican opposed Johnson in the general election, giving her the seat outright.
With Council Chairman and District 6 council member Mark Bates leaving his position with his eye on a seat with the West Virginia House of Delegates, Democrat Holly Smith Mount and Republican William “Bill” Dawson faced off. Mount was leading Dawson, 2,107 to 1,330 votes.
Bates’ vice chairman and current District 7 representative Mike Shockley, who was elected in 2016, had a lead over Republican Luke Brumfield, 821 to 552 votes.
For the District 8 race, Democrat Pat Jones had 569 votes to Republican Linda Blough’s 527.
After knocking out current District 9 incumbent Ted V. Kluemper Jr., a Democrat appointed to council in August 2019, Ally Layman fell short to Republican Dale Anderson, 691 to 866 votes.
All vote totals are unofficial and depend on absentee ballots that have been mailed but not received at the county clerks’ offices and pending the official canvass, which begins Nov. 9.