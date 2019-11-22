CHARLESTON — Faced with the task of laying the framework for a new agency, the new ombudsman for West Virginia’s child welfare program told legislators this week she is ready to go the extra mile for the families she now serves.
“I really feel a call of duty for excellence in this role,” said Pamela Woodman-Kaehler, the new ombudsman, during a Joint Health Committee presentation Monday.
The ombudsman role was created during the most recent legislative session, amended into the foster care reform bill in response to the controversial switch to a managed care organization to coordinate foster care children’s health care needs.
Woodman-Kaehler, a former Child Protective Services worker and foster parent, is charged with being an advocate for foster parents, investigating complaints and developing a system for complaints.
With three weeks of work under her belt, Woodman-Kaehler told legislators she has been researching other states’ foster care ombudsmen positions to determine a model for West Virginia and setting goals, objectives and actions for her role.
She said she anticipates a large volume of calls, particularly in the beginning, and that follow-through will be paramount.
“A very large portion of calls will probably be outside of our mandate, but it’s our job to educate regardless,” she said.
Woodman-Kaehler said she wants to have detailed reporting for both the families and legislators, as well as all the other stakeholders, like DHHR. She plans to prepare ad hoc reports regularly.
She said communication is important, and she wants to create a warm, friendly environment, from the office down to the message on the answering machine.
It will still be some time before the office is up and running, but Woodman-Kaehler told legislators if they have concerns from their constituents, she is ready to address those concerns to the best of her ability. She said she envisions a soft launch of the reporting system for legislators before opening it up to the public.