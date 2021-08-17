HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Athletics Department on Tuesday announced new additions to the fan experience for the upcoming football season, including the return of permitted re-entry during games and new local food options.
Marshall’s 2021 home opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 11, against North Carolina Central University. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
“Our objective this offseason was to explore every opportunity to improve the game-day experience for the best fans in college football,” said Jeff O’Malley, the interim director of athletics, in a news release. “We have implemented changes to the pregame environment outside of the stadium and added elements to the in-game experience that we know our fans will appreciate.”
Pregame additions include Thunder Street, the area of 20th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues that now will feature a concert series sponsored by West Virginia Lottery, as well as multiple food vendors, beer and an inflatable “M” for fan photos. The inflatable “M” is sponsored by Mountain Health Network.
Although West Lot pass-holders will still be able to access parking via the two 20th Street entrances, the area between those two gates will be closed to through traffic. Thunder Street will open four hours prior to kickoff and close 45 minutes prior to the start of the game. Through traffic on 20th Street will reopen at approximately halftime of the game.
Additionally, the Thunder Walk will change slightly this season. Football players and staff will exit the buses on the corner of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue, walk down 20th Street toward the Thunder Street event area, and then enter the West Lot at the entrance closest to 3rd Avenue. The players will then walk through the West Lot, as in previous years, toward the northwest ramp and enter the stadium.
Inside the stadium, a new point-of-sale system at all food concession vendor stands has been added to help speed up service for stadium guests. Additionally, two new vendors will occupy space within Joan C. Edwards Stadium this season: Midway Drive-In West, with its famous hot dogs and more, will occupy Stand No. 2 on the West concourse. Truckin’ Cheesy will be located at Stand No. 9 on the East concourse.
AT&T is also installing a new cell tower on the east side of the stadium as part of its continuing effort to support growing demands for advanced wireless devices and services, according to the release. The tower, when operational, will improve AT&T’s coverage throughout the stadium and in the surrounding area.
Other changes include the return of permitted re-entry during games, a perk Marshall fans enjoyed until the pandemic. A new pregame and in-game element will be fireworks and pyrotechnics. The displays will be included in the pregame team entrance and following Thundering Herd touchdowns.
DJ Herd That, a student who won the opportunity to assist with in-game music selections, will be located behind the student section on the walkway behind Section 119. The DJ was the idea of new head coach Charles Huff.
“We’re really excited about the upcoming season, not only for a chance to hit the field but also the new fan engagement opportunities that we are rolling on this season,” Huff said in the release. “These additions will help improve the gameday experience for all fans and make gameday here in Huntington an elite experience for everyone.”
The Sept. 11 regular season home opener will be broadcast by ESPN+. The Thundering Herd will also host East Carolina (Saturday, Sept. 18), Old Dominion (Saturday, Oct. 9), FIU (Saturday, Oct. 30), UAB (Saturday, Nov. 13) and WKU (Saturday, Nov. 27).