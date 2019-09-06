HUNTINGTON - The walls are up as work continues on the new Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington, built on the site of the former Enslow Middle School.

The $13.2 million new school, which will house up to 300 students, is expected to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year.

A longtime goal of the county to replace the small and aging current school, funding for the new Highlawn Elementary and the demolition of Enslow Middle was received from the state School Building Authority in 2017 and will be split 50/50 from state and county coffers.

The now-demolished Enslow building was constructed in 1917 and had not housed students since 2013.

