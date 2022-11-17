During the summer, the Huntington City Council approved the purchase of new holiday decorations for Mountain Health Arena Plaza from Artistic Holiday Designs for almost $300,000. ARC Productions of Ohio is installing the plaza decorations.
Workers with ARC Productions install new holiday decorations outside of Mountain Health Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Workers are making sure Huntington feels extra jolly this holiday season.
Throughout the week, workers have been putting together holiday decorations to brighten up city streets, Pullman Square and the Mountain Health Arena Plaza. Next week, residents and city leaders will gather for the annual tree-lighting ceremony.
Lisa Riley, the associate executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, said the holiday decorations can evoke nostalgia that people feel during the season for Christmases past or be part of new memories to be made.
“We want people to feel the holiday spirit,” she said. “We know that the decorations really take people back.”
Citywide decorations will include wreaths and snowbursts along 3rd and 4th avenues, Riley said. The traffic island at 3rd Avenue and 13th Street will have a ground display, including nutcrackers and ornament balls. Other locations include on 8th Street between the municipal parking garage and The Market and the welcome signs on 5th Street Road and Hal Greer Boulevard. Banners on streets are also hanging around downtown.
Riley said a Christmas tree that has been used in the arena plaza in years past is moving to Pullman Square this year to make way for new decorations. The Tri-State Transit Authority’s string-light tree that was used in the square will be moved to 3rd Avenue and 13th Street.
The new decorations include a 33-foot ribbon tree for the plaza. In the future, the city will designate workers to do the installation and store the decorations.
“At least for the first year, we wanted to make sure that professionals that had done it many times before were taking care of that,” Riley said.
The tree-lighting ceremony will be presented by the City of Huntington, Mountain Health Arena, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Huntington Partners, a city news release said. It will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the arena’s plaza. It is free and open to the public.
Mayor Steve Williams and first lady Mary Poindexter Williams will flip the switch for the ribbon tree.
During the evening, performances will include Lee Dean, Bridget’s Dance Studio, Nancy’s School of Dance, Huntington Dance Theatre and the Thundertones. Mountain Health Arena and the Peach Cobbler Factory will provide refreshments for free. The arena will also sell concessions.
Hedgecock Photography will take candid photos during the event and of the crowd. They can be purchased online after the event.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
