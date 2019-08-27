HUNTINGTON - Huntington City Council members on Monday night approved a new contract between the city and the police department union, and it includes raises over the next three years.
The contract also includes the option for officers to work 12-hour workdays, which would help them perform full-time patrols downtown, said Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
Following a two-month deadline extension, City Council members approved a three-year contract between the city and the Huntington FOP Gold Star Lodge No. 65 (FOP), the labor union representing city police officers.
The original deadline to approve a new contract was June 30, but council members agreed to extend the deadline to the end of August. At the time, city officials said the contract was already drafted, but required more proofreading.
Christopher Slaughter, of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, gave council members a summary of several changes made in the new contract. Slaughter is the outside labor counsel working on negations between the city and its bargaining units.
Slaughter said among the changes is the option for raises over the next three years.
Retroactive to July 1, officers will now receive a 5% raise. In year two of the contract they will receive another 5% raise, which will become effective July 1, 2020. In the third year of the contract, officers will receive a 2% raise, effective July 1, 2021.
There are no changes to the premium cost or healthcare coverage offered to active and retired officers.
Also among the changes is the addition of assigned 12-hour workdays, which will not go into effect until July 1, 2020. Officers working these shifts will not be allowed to work more than 84 hours.
"The 12-hour shift will enable us to us to do a lot of things," Dial said. "One of the things it will allow us to do is put more people on patrol and enable us to have our downtown patrols on a full-time basis."
Dial explained the 12-hour shifts to the city's Administration and Finance Committee, which meets prior to City Council. Committee members had agreed to forward a resolution in support of a 14-day work period for officers assigned to shifts. The resolution will require approval by members of City Council before it is adopted.
Dial said as the city's violent crime rate continues to fall, officers now have more leeway to reduce other types of offenses, such as property and street-level crimes. The department has now implemented a two-person patrol - which will switch between being on foot or on bike - to watch downtown and Marshall University areas as needed.
The contract makes minor changes, such as changing "paternity leave" to "parenting leave" to reflect that fathers may also take time off during the births of their children. It also adds a non-discrimination policy to match a similar one adopted by the city.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.