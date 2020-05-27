HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members unanimously approved a resolution to appoint Gail Henderson Staples as the next municipal judge following Judge Cheryl Henderson’s resignation in the coming weeks.
Henderson was appointed to the vacant Huntington Municipal Court judge seat in 2015.
Mayor Steve Williams said Henderson’s retirement from the position will be effective June 2, after four years of serving in the position.
“I began a search for someone to replace Judge Henderson, and I looked not far from Judge Henderson,” Williams said. “Her sister, Gail Henderson Staples, indicated that she would be interested in the municipal judge position.”
Williams said Staples, who is an attorney at Henderson, Henderson & Staples, has been practicing in the greater Huntington area for 25 years and has a familiarity with the city.
Staples attended the meeting by phone and said she is grateful for the support she has received.
“I appreciate the opportunity that is extended to me and if approved I will do my best to serve the citizens of Huntington, as always,” she said.
In other business, a resolution to renew the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Home Consortium, also known as the HOME Program, for the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023, was also approved at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The federal grant program increases the number of affordable housing units in the area, said Scott Lemley, director of planning and development.
The resolution to renew the program was unanimously passed.
Williams also thanked the council for funding eight new police officer positions, the largest recruiting class for the Huntington Police Department in 25 years.
The Huntington Fire Department is expanding as well, and is seeking candidates now through June 19, Williams said.
Applications are available inside the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as online.
Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent to be eligible.
Currently, council meetings are not physically open to the public due to COVID-19, and council members are able to vote on agenda items by calling into the meeting.
Chairman Mark Bates questioned how long the meetings would remain under the new protocol as the state has begun its gradual reopening process.
Williams said there has been no indication by the state or Gov. Jim Justice that procedures will return to normal any time soon.
“My understanding is that there is no end in sight,” he said.