The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A new multi-use skatepark ideal for all experience levels for skateboarders, roller skaters and scooter riders is now open at the Hurricane City Park.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said there has been a push over the years from skateboarders and scooter riders in the area to know if a skatepark could be rebuilt in Hurricane. One of those riders was Hurricane High School student Nate Giertz, who contacted Edwards via email letter last year.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.