HURRICANE, W.Va. — A new multi-use skatepark ideal for all experience levels for skateboarders, roller skaters and scooter riders is now open at the Hurricane City Park.
Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said there has been a push over the years from skateboarders and scooter riders in the area to know if a skatepark could be rebuilt in Hurricane. One of those riders was Hurricane High School student Nate Giertz, who contacted Edwards via email letter last year.
“It was a really heartfelt email, and I thought, ‘You know what, let’s do this,’” Edwards said. “We had to look at finances and once we found out that it could fit into our plans, then we absolutely started a project.”
Edwards then met with the Hurricane City Council, city managers and construction companies, and Giertz has also been involved with the project from the beginning. Edwards said the skatepark is for everyone, but he’s especially excited about the city’s youth, including Giertz, using the space.
“Nate’s a wonderful young man, and he’s very smart,” Edwards said. “Having those young kids, getting them outside doing things, that’s so important to me and so important to our city council.
“We want to keep people moving all the time, especially our youth,” he continued. “Everything we do in Hurricane, ultimately it circles around our youth.”
The all-concrete skatepark is located at the entrance of Hurricane City Park, overlooking the Hurricane reservoir.
Construction is complete, but the city has some additional work to finish before an official grand opening ceremony will take place, including finishing earthwork, fencing, landscaping and sidewalk and light installation. The weather is another factor, but Edwards said he hopes to have a ceremony in April.
“We still do have a couple more months of work to do from the city standpoint, but kids and adults are already using it,” Edwards said. “Nate Giertz, the young man that spurred this, he’s already been there and loves it. His friends have been there. I’ve seen lots of skateboarders there. It’s good for the community.”
The skatepark has signage with various rules and regulations — including to watch out for the alligators in the reservoir. Edwards said this is absolutely a joke.
“There is no alligator in the reservoir,” Edwards said. “That was simply just to have fun. We like to have fun in Hurricane, but there’s no alligator.”
The 10,000-square-foot skatepark is a $700,000 investment, Edwards said.
“For a skatepark, it’s probably small. It’s not a large one, but it will do for Hurricane and we are happy with it. It’s an investment in the children, in our youth,” he said.
Edwards said the skatepark is just one more aspect that continues to make the Putnam County city a great place to live, work and play.
“People want to live here because we have all the amenities,” he said. “They want to work here, and it’s a great place to work. And they love to play here for sure.”
Additionally, the skatepark complements the Meeks Mountain Trail System, also located at the Hurricane City Park.
“Our hope is when someone comes into Hurricane to visit Meeks Mountain Trails, maybe somebody wants to mountain bike, but somebody else likes to skateboard or ride scooters,” Edwards said.
“It gives them multiple reasons to come here and stay here for a day or two, and ultimately we want to attract them to live here,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.