Workers spent Thursday putting the finishing touches on the new Interstate 64 bridge spanning the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans exits in West Virginia. The bridge will open to two lanes of westbound traffic Saturday.
CHARLESTON — The new Interstate 64 bridge spanning the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges is scheduled to open to two lanes of westbound traffic Saturday, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Starting about 8 p.m. Friday, I-64 westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane, allowing contractors to remove temporary lane barriers and complete paving and striping to accommodate shifting two lanes of westbound traffic from the existing span onto the new bridge.
Sometime during the day Saturday, two lanes of westbound vehicles will begin crossing the Kanawha on the new span, Jason Hamilton, District 1 construction engineer for the state Division of Highways, said during the Department of Transportation's "WV on the DOT" podcast.
Eastbound traffic will remain on the old bridge for the next few weeks until being routed onto the new bridge, after which work on disassembling and removing the 60-year-old span now in use will begin.
Hamilton said no blasting would be involved in the removal of the old bridge. Its center span will be lowered to a barge and towed offsite, he said.
Concrete piers that supported the old bridge will be reused in building a new bridge. That bridge, scheduled for completion in 2024, will be dedicated to eastbound I-64 traffic, while the bridge scheduled to begin carrying traffic Saturday will carry only westbound vehicles.
When complete, the new Kanawha River I-64 crossing will carry three lanes of through traffic and one turning lane in each direction. The new crossing is part of a $224 million project that includes widening I-64 to six lanes between the Nitro and Scott Depot interchanges and creating a new St. Albans interchange.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.
