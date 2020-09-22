HUNTINGTON — A new indictment has been returned against a man accused of wounding seven during a New Year’s Day shooting in downtown Huntington this year.
The new federal indictment charges Kymoni Desean Davis, 31, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Strum, loaded Ruger & Co. 9 mm pistol. He had previously been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. If the offender has three or more convictions for a felon crime of violence and/or a drug trafficking felony, that could be enhanced to a minimum sentence of 15 years without parole.
The indictment states Davis was convicted of uttering and publishing, false pretenses with the intent to defraud and delivering a check without account, in Michigan.
Each of those charges would have made him ineligible to possess a firearm.
Authorities say Davis opened fire inside the former Kulture Hookah Bar after a security guard kicked him out of the 4th Avenue establishment. Police responding at 1:45 a.m. New Year’s Day found seven people shot. All were released from a hospital within a month.