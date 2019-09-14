HUNTINGTON — A hearing in which an accused kidnapper was seeking bond was cut short Thursday after a Cabell County circuit judge revealed the man had been indicted.
Paul Frederick Murray, 32, of South Orange, New Jersey, was charged with abduction of a person in August after a woman called police stating she had been held against her will by Murray for two weeks.
Murray appeared in court Thursday, alongside defense attorney Claude Sigley, but before the request for bond could be made, Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell said the defendant already had been indicted by a grand jury and the case had been reassigned to another judge.
The indictment and details of the charges are under seal and will not be released until Sept. 27.
The victim, who managed to contact Huntington police after escaping to a family member's home, told detectives she met Murray at a gathering at a friend's house. After leaving the party, he escorted her to an abandoned house in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue and would not let her leave, threatening to slit her throat with a black-and-yellow razor blade, complaints state.
The two did leave the residence together occasionally, the victim said, but she added that Murray kept a close watch to prevent her escape. The victim said that on several occasions, Murray physically held her down, and that she believed his threats to kill her.
After the victim escaped, Murray allegedly followed her to the family member's house but was met by Huntington police shortly after. A razor blade was found in his pocket during a pat-down search, complaints state.
Murray remains jailed at Western Regional Jail without bond.
