IRONTON — Lawrence County officials reacted to a rash of workplace shootings across the country by enacting a policy prohibiting most employees from bringing a firearm or weapon into the courthouse or property overseen by the board.
Called the workplace conduct and violence policy, the board on Tuesday adopted a policy prohibiting the carrying of concealed handguns or firearms by an employee or anyone else on county property. Violating the policy could lead to disciplinary action up to termination and possibly criminal charges.
The policy was developed by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
It also covers county-owned vehicles or personal vehicles while on county business.
Exempt from the policy are sheriff’s deputies, court bailiffs or those authorized under law to carry weapons.
The safety and security of employees, visitors, contractors and the public are of vital importance to Lawrence County, according to the policy. Therefore, the carrying of concealed handguns or firearms by an employee or anyone else on county property is strictly prohibited under the policy.
Those entering the courthouse are required to pass through a metal detector at the South 5th Street and South 4th Street entrances.
“It’s unfortunate we have to look into this, but you can’t have enough security measures in place,” said Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
The board also enacted a workplace conduct and violence policy preventing threats, threatening behavior or acts of violence by employees or others against another person’s life, health, well-being, family or property.
Employees experiencing off-duty violence issues can talk with their supervisors so that precautions may be taken in the workplace, according to the new policy.
In other business, W. Mack Anderson, an assistant prosecuting attorney, said the county would need to advertise for bids if it plans to sell the county-owned Union-Rome sewer district that serves more than 5,000 customers in the eastern part of the county.
The county received an offer to sell the sewer district last year from Aqua Water for more than $25 million. The board has taken no formal action on the offer.