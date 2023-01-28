ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The new Lawrence County Senior Center housed its biggest event Friday, welcoming representatives from local businesses to enjoy a hot meal while checking out the new space.
The Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly Fourth Friday Luncheon at the new senior center, which is at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners members attended the luncheon, celebrating the new center and telling visitors they look forward to having the space for seniors and for the community.
“We were excited about giving this offering to our senior population and to our community,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “As you can see, we will be using this for community events as well. And that is only when our seniors aren’t in here with their line dancing classes.”
Events currently being planned include line dancing, bingo and Bible study. The space may also be used for health screening and exercise events. The senior center can hold up to 200 people, Holliday said.
The senior center will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The entrance to the center is via Ohio 7 or Ohio 243.
The project was funded by a $1 million capital grant from the State of Ohio, Holliday said, and she is grateful for those who have worked to bring the building to life.
Commissioners conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility in April 2022, and an official ribbon cutting ceremony took place in December.
During the luncheon, Holliday and Commissioner Colton Copley recounted projects either completed or ongoing in 2022 and spoke of goals for the new year.
Holliday said she is excited to keep moving forward for Lawrence County residents.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.