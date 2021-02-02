HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library is going mobile with its new Books on Wheels program, and qualifying patrons who are interested in getting library resources brought to their front doors can sign up now.
Books on Wheels is a chance for seniors and others who may have difficulty getting to the library to have their desired materials brought to them, along with other new content they may enjoy, said Jenny Pennington, circulation supervisor at the Cabell County Public Library and creator of the Books on Wheels Program.
“I feel like the disabled and elderly have been left out of a lot of places and a lot of things, even before the COVID pandemic” she said. “There are so many people that are homebound right now, and some were homebound before, but even more now with COVID and being high-risk that don’t hardly come out of the house.”
Pennington said when people sign up for the program, they are able to tell library staff their favorite genres of books, movies and music, and they will receive 10 items on the fourth Thursday of each month.
Participants will have the chance to state specific items they would like to receive, and they can ask for recommendations based on their preferences if they are wanting to read, watch or listen to new content.
Registration for Books on Wheels is currently only open to clients of the Cabell County Community Service Organization. The organization is focused on assisting low-income, elderly and disabled residents by planning, developing, financing and operating economic and health care programs according to the CCCSO website.
Pennington said while the program is starting out limited to CCCSO clients, she hopes to eventually be able to expand to other community members who may have difficulty getting to the library in person, whether that is due to COVID-19 safety concerns or personal reasons.
“We wanted to start with a specific demographic, but depending on the response, there’s a possibility that we could find other ways to branch out to other people,” she said. “Especially with the pandemic, we have to start small, but hopefully, eventually we can grow.”
Sara Ramezani, assistant director for Popular Services at the library, said she watched Pennington’s passion for assisting the elderly and disabled grow as she created the Books on Wheels program, and she thinks the program will be successful.
“I’m very optimistic that this is going to be a great success,” Ramezani said. “Who doesn’t want to see people who are less fortunate and have difficulties making it to the library get help or a little extra assistance? Now we can serve them another way.”
CCCSO Executive Director Charles Holley said while the organization’s clientele consists of a mix of people who may not be able to move around town regularly and those who can, the coronavirus pandemic has rendered the majority of them homebound.
He said this program is a chance for the clients to enjoy books, movies and music while staying safe and healthy.
Those interested in signing up can find the registration form on the Cabell County Public Library Facebook page and can mail the form to the library or call Pennington at 304-528-5700.
The first delivery date for participants is set for Feb. 25