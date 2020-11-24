HUNTINGTON — Ahead of each Thanksgiving, New Life Church has made a habit of handing out meals to families that need help around the holidays.
By partnering with Information & Referral Services in Huntington, New Life provides assistance to approximately 150 families every year in the form of Thanksgiving dinner.
This year, their effort was multiplied and incorporated other organizations to aid additional families in the midst of a global pandemic that has hit hard locally.
“We found quite a few families in need of assistance,” Josh Motley, New Life Church pastoral assistant, said.
He said because of this, the church wanted to not only meet but exceed their donation numbers from years past. They did so by more than double, he said.
“Actually, we have many more that are being given out this year because we are working with a couple other organizations like Harmony House and a couple other recovery homes, so our number is closer to 350 or 400 total meals that we are giving out.”
In total, 169 families were given dinners Tuesday, in addition to four recovery homes being served, officials said.
Around 40 volunteers were on hand for the drive-by event. Meal recipients were able to stay in their cars while the meals were carried from the church lobby to each family.
Even in the midst of COVID-19, Motley said, there was never a doubt that the church would find a way to hold the giveaway. Each meal package contained a turkey and traditional side dishes like mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and other items.
“It’s tweaked this year because of the boundaries we are operating under, but we have quite a bit of help this morning,” he said, “young and old, masked up, gloved up and keeping our distance.”