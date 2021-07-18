HUNTINGTON — The first Village Market Fair, a creative event that includes artists, antiques, vintage clothing, live music, food and more, took place Saturday along 14th Street West in Huntington.
The fair will return on the third Saturday of each month as part of RenewAll Inc. at Village Antique’s Courtyard, 610 14th St. West, in the Central City neighborhood of Huntington. The event will be held inside the antique mall shops area in case of inclement weather.
This event aims to highlight local artists' and vendors' creativity while expanding community building efforts in the heart of Central City. Organizers say they intend to expand and include other elements in the future.