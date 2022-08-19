Bruce Felder, chief talent and diversity, equity and inclusion officer, speaks during Marshall University’s Freshman Convocation on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Like a herd of buffalo, first-year students at Marshall University moved down 4th Avenue together Friday toward the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, where freshman convocation was held.
The Class of 2026 represents the future of the institution as it faces the unknown of a post-pandemic world with a new president and other changes in leadership.
The students are in the first full-year freshman class under university President Brad D. Smith and the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in all Marshall’s traditions as the university lifts COVID-19 precautions.
The first-year students started their day with a freshman class photo at the John Marshall statue on campus before walking to the Keith-Albee with all the pomp and circumstance of a parade, led by the Marching Thunder and their Class of 2026 banner.
Student Body President Isabella Griffiths welcomed the students at the Keith-Albee to the “official start of their college careers.”
Chief Talent and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Bruce Felder did not shy away from the fact it took him six years to graduate from Marshall when giving the keynote speech to students. He told them no matter how they stumble, to always remember their goal that led them to the university.
“Realize this: You are here today because you’re supposed to be here. You deserve to be here. You belong here,” he said, adding, “The race isn’t given to the swift or the strong, but those who endure till the end. The most important thing is not when you finish. It is that you finish.”
He gave the students three assignments as they start their collegiate careers: To find their community, battle cry and winning attitude. He said life is 10% what happens to you and 90% your reaction.
“You are in charge. Accept the challenge that creates possibility that leads to change,” he said.
Smith welcomed the students as the next generation of the Thundering Herd.
He echoed Felder in telling the students Marshall University changed his life in ways his family could never have imagined by offering guidance. That guidance set him on a path toward a lifetime of achievement and excitement, he said. He hopes the first-year students walk away with that experience.
“The great writer Mark Twain once said the two most important days in your life are the day that you’re born and the day you discover why,” he said. “These next years attending Marshall are your opportunity to discover your why.”
Following the convocation, students walked back down 4th Avenue toward the Bison Bash Cookout at the Memorial Student Center Plaza on campus.
Classes start Monday, Aug. 22.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
