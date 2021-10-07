CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake council member and acting mayor pro tempore Nathan Ittig will be sworn in as village mayor at noon Friday following a spate of resignations earlier this week.
Currently Ittig and council member Paul Hart are the only elected members left in village government. Ittig was appointed to council earlier this year and has opted to seek the top job. He will serve as mayor through November 2023.
Former Mayor Kim Oldaker resigned during a council meeting earlier this week. Council members Larry Estep, Lenny Sawyers, Allen Barrett and Beth Brown also resigned from their seats on council Monday.
Council members did appoint Ittig as mayor pro tem prior to resigning. Under state law, he will serve as mayor. Hart is the lone remaining council member. However, one member can’t appoint new council members to council, according to state law.
Ittig can appoint new members to council during a meeting Nov. 5. He has opted to name Lisa Blake, Drew Griffin and Jacob Wells, who are running opposed in next month’s general election, as council members.
After Jan. 1, council can appoint a sixth member to serve in Ittig’s open council seat, according to Derrick Fisher, legal counsel for the village. Ittig can appoint a fifth member to council during the November council meeting, Fisher said.
“If people bear with us, we can get through this,” Hart said. “I am dedicated to the people who put me in office.”
“The goal is to have a council (in place) by the next meeting,” Ittig said. “We still have an operational government. The police department is still working. The fire department is still working.”
Lenny Abrams, the village’s fiscal officer, also plans to resign but will stay on and help Ittig through the transition, Ittig said. Abrams had been planning to resign for a while and his resignation wasn’t part of the mass resignation earlier this week, Ittig said.
Ittig had the option of taking the mayor’s job or going back to council and chose to serve as mayor, Fisher said. The appointment allows him to serve as mayor through 2023. It was too late to put the seat up for next month’s election.
