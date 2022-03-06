HUNTINGTON — A new scholarship at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine honors the leadership and accomplishments of former Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, Ph.D., according to a news release.
The endowed scholarship known as the Dr. Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert Scholarship is designated for entering first-year medical students with first preference given to an underrepresented minority as identified by the American Medical Association and is renewable for up to three years.
“From the onset of his arrival in Huntington six years ago, Jerry championed the health and well-being of our community as well as medical education, research, diversity and so much more,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the School of Medicine.
Gilbert is a Mississippi native with a background in biomedical engineering. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering from Mississippi State and his doctorate in biomedical engineering from Duke. He became Marshall’s 37th president in January 2016 and served until Dec. 31, 2021. During his tenure at Marshall he was recognized by the West Virginia Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission with its 2019 “Living the Dream Award” in the area of scholarship. Because of his interest in diversity, the scholarship will be awarded to an underrepresented minority student.
Prior to his presidency at Marshall, Gilbert served for nearly six years as provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University. Earlier roles at Mississippi State University included head of the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering and coordinator for the biomedical engineering graduate program in the Bagley College of Engineering. Gilbert is currently serving as a consultant to Marshall University and engaging in activities in the Richmond, Virginia, area on behalf of the university and other entities.
For more information, or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or email at holmes@marshall.edu.
