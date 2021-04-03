CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake Village Council named Allen Barrett and Nate Ittig to fill vacant seats on council during a meeting last week, according to Derrick Fisher, an Ironton lawyer serving as legal counsel for the village.
The appointments are through the November general election.
If they want to remain on council, they will have to file as candidates.
This is the year candidates for city and village council, school board and trustees are on the ballot, according to election officials.
Kenneth Wolfe and Paul Hart are the only council members not facing election this year. That leaves four seats open in the November general election.
The filing deadline to run for office this fall is Aug. 9.
Meanwhile, Cole Webb already has filed for re-election to a four-year term as Union Township trustee, according to records in the county board of elections.
Bobby Hamlin has filed as a nonpartisan candidate on the Chesapeake Board of Education.
Mark Bailey and Brian Pinkerman, meanwhile, have filed for re-election to four-year terms as Rome Township trustees. Chancie Love also has filed as a candidate for Rome Township trustee. There are two seats open for Rome Township trustee this fall.
Richard McMaster and Richard Stover submitted letters of resignation last month as Chesapeake village council members, according to Paul Hart, council president.