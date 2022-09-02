The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is filling the two state Board of Education vacancies with a now-former conservative/libertarian think tank board member and the state School Building Authority board’s departing vice chairman.

Chris Stansbury, of Charleston, is an optometrist who served two years as a Republican in the House of Delegates before losing his 2016 state Senate bid against then-incumbent, now-former senator Corey Palumbo.

