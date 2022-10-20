2022 Greater Huntington Hall of Fame inductees Linda Holmes, from left, Paul Davis, Marie Redd and the late Edward “Chad” Chadwick, represented by his son Edward Chadwick Jr. and daughter Debra Dingess, were honored during the City of Huntington Foundation’s Greater Huntington Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation Inc. inducted four local residents into the Greater Huntington Hall of Fame on Thursday night.
Edward F. “Chad” Chadwick, Paul E. Davis, Linda S. Holmes and Marie E. Redd were the newest members added to the Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Mountain Health Arena. The event included a reception and dinner.
Chadwick, who died in 2018, was born in Kenova and served in the Navy during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge in 1956, he attended Marshall University and began a career working in media outlets in Cabell and Wayne counties.
Davis was born in Huntington in 1960, graduated from Marshall University in 2004, and earned his MBA in 2009. Davis is the CEO and general manager of Tri-State Transit Authority.
Holmes grew up in Scott Depot, West Virginia, and graduated from Marshall University in 1974. Holmes was an athlete at Marshall and went on to be the assistant athletic director and coached softball and volleyball after graduating. Holmes was inducted into the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.
Redd is a Huntington native who graduated from Marshall University and went on to teach criminal justice at Marshall. She was the first African American elected to the West Virginia State Senate and the first female state senator elected from Cabell and Wayne counties in 1988.
