HUNTINGTON — A new memorial at Cabell Huntington Hospital honors the late Mary Meadows, who created a perinatal bereavement program in the 1980s to support families who experience pregnancy loss.
Meadows, who worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital for more than 30 years, identified a need for a more formalized program for bereaved families who experience that type of loss, and she worked as the program coordinator until she passed away in 2021.
One of Meadows’ goals before retirement was to dedicate something at the hospital for the families of the angel babies she helped care for, and after her passing, Meadows’ current and former co-workers donated funds for a permanent memorial at Cabell Huntington Hospital to make that dream come true, said Alexandra French, labor and delivery nurse at the hospital.
“She touched so many lives; it’s hard to describe the immense amount of knowledge she shared and her natural ability to be able to comfort grieving families,” French said. “It’s important to me to be able to honor the sacrifices as well as the work she did over almost 40 years in her career.”
The memorial was recently completed, and the verbiage of the plaque features Meadows’ own words.
“Thank you Alexandra French, the nurses and staff at the hospital and Cabell Huntington Hospital for this beautiful way to carry on Mary Meadows’ legacy and fulfill her dreams and goals. There are not enough words to express our sincere gratitude for this beautiful act: for my mother, for babies lost too soon and for their families,” Stacy Meadows, Mary Meadows’ daughter, said in a social media post.
Since French began working at Cabell Huntington Hospital in 2013, she and Meadows worked closely on the perinatal bereavement program, which has been recently renamed the Meadows Bereavement Program.
Meadows approached French about spearheading the bereavement program once she retired, and since Meadows’ passing, French has done just that, she said.
“She was my mentor as well as my co-worker and my friend, and she gave me tons of knowledge about assisting families in their bereavement process,” French said.
Meadows also made it her mission to train other nurses and doctors — not just those working labor and delivery — on bereavement, and her reach extended across the state as she presented lectures at other medical centers and universities on perinatal bereavement. She and French joined the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership, where they provided outreach education to try to standardize care of bereaved families across the state.
“Mom gave her entire life to the hospital and to the program at the hospital, and to see that it wasn’t for nothing, to see that they cared about her as much as she cared about them, it means everything,” Stacy Meadows said.
In 2018, French and Meadows started a perinatal bereavement support group at Cabell Huntington Hospital for mothers and families going through pregnancy loss or infant loss and bereavement.
“We run that support group for those families to come and have that outlet to be able to share in their grief,” French said.
The Meadows Bereavement Program benefits families who suffer any kind of pregnancy or infant loss at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and includes distributing weighted Comfort Cubs that are the weight and size of newborn babies — because one of the most therapeutic things women can have after losing a child late in pregnancy is a bear the weight and size of their child, Stacy Meadows said.
Stacy Meadows said to her knowledge, her mother never lost a child or suffered a miscarriage of her own, but it was something she always felt called to in her career. Her mother’s compassion is something Stacy Meadows recalls from her childhood.
“When I was younger, I didn’t understand, but after I had a daughter of my own, it really opened my eyes to how painful that is for people,” Stacy Meadows said. “We couldn’t go on a family vacation without having to stop along the way because she’d have to go hug a grieving mother somewhere.”
For those who may be interested, donations can be made directly to the Meadows Bereavement Program online at www.mountainhealthfoundations.org.
“Mom was a remarkable nurse, whether it was with a new mom, a delivery or with a mother who lost her child,” Stacy Meadows said. “It reminds me of teaching; I’m a teacher, and once they’re my kids, they’re always my kids. My mom was the same way: Once they’re her patient, they’re always her patient.”
A big part of Meadows’ identity was being a nurse, and she always referred to herself as Nurse Mary, Stacy Meadows said.
“When she started thinking about retirement, she went into an existential crisis because she wouldn’t be ‘Nurse Mary’ anymore, and to see that ‘Nurse Mary’ is still profoundly impacting people over a year after she’s passed away is the most humbling thing,” Stacy Meadows said. “I think that would mean everything to her.”
Meadows’ selfless dedication to her patients and their families continues to inspire those she worked with, including French.
“Even though it’s a very hard thing to do in our line of work, it is so rewarding to be able to do something for these families, and I know that’s what drove her to always do this,” French said. “This community and Tri-State area, but also across West Virginia, is lucky that we were able to gain that knowledge from her. We hope we can continue to do any measure of the work that she did and have the dedication she had to the families in our community related to that.”